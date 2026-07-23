Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Trading Up 0.6% - Should You Buy?

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.25. 11,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 25,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company's stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International NYSE: FSI is a specialty chemical company dedicated to the development, production and marketing of sustainable polymer-based and bio-based additives. The company's product portfolio includes polymer modifiers, specialty resins and performance additives that enhance properties such as adhesion, viscosity, impact strength and environmental resistance. These solutions serve a variety of end markets, including coatings and adhesives, composites and plastics, oilfield and mining fluids, wastewater treatment and agricultural applications.

Headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, Flexible Solutions International operates an integrated manufacturing facility that supports customer-specific production and pilot-scale development.

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