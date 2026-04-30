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Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Flight Centre logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose 17.8% in April to 1,431,772 shares as of April 15, up from 1,215,323 on March 31 and equal to roughly 0.6% of the company's shares sold short.
  • Days-to-cover is astronomically high at 55,068.2 days due to an average daily trading volume of just 26 shares, indicating extreme illiquidity in the OTC-traded FGETF ticker.
  • FGETF opened at $6.73, with a 50-day moving average of $7.97, a 200-day average of $8.69, and a 52-week range of $6.73 to $10.12.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,431,772 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 1,215,323 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55,068.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

Flight Centre Stock Performance

FGETF opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Flight Centre has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Flight Centre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flight Centre Travel Group OTCMKTS: FGETF is a global travel agency headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates across both leisure and corporate segments, offering travel booking services, tailored itineraries and travel management solutions. Through an integrated network of retail stores, online platforms and dedicated corporate divisions, Flight Centre provides airfares, hotel accommodations, package tours and ancillary travel products to individual and business clients.

Founded in 1982 by Graham Turner and Geoff Harris, the company has expanded from a single storefront in Sydney into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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