Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in April

Flight Centre Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGETF - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,431,772 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 1,215,323 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55,068.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Flight Centre Stock Performance

FGETF opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Flight Centre has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Flight Centre Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group OTCMKTS: FGETF is a global travel agency headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates across both leisure and corporate segments, offering travel booking services, tailored itineraries and travel management solutions. Through an integrated network of retail stores, online platforms and dedicated corporate divisions, Flight Centre provides airfares, hotel accommodations, package tours and ancillary travel products to individual and business clients.

Founded in 1982 by Graham Turner and Geoff Harris, the company has expanded from a single storefront in Sydney into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

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