Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.1918 billion for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:FND opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,410 shares of the company's stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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