Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America's target price points to a potential downside of 14.60% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.44.

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Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $52.69 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Floor & Decor's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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