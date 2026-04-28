Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Flotek Industries to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $63.08 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts expect Flotek Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTK. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flotek Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flotek Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Flotek Industries

In other news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 6,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $100,909.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,848.74. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 88.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc NYSE: FTK is a Houston-based oilfield services provider specializing in innovative chemical technologies for the upstream energy sector. The company develops, manufactures and markets specialty drilling fluids, completion fluids and production chemicals that enhance drilling efficiency, optimize well performance and mitigate operational risks. Flotek's solutions are designed to improve drilling rates of penetration, reduce nonproductive time and address challenging downhole environments, including high-pressure/high-temperature wells and sour service conditions.

Flotek's operations are organized into three core business segments: Drilling & Completion Fluids, Production Chemicals & Process Management, and Water Solutions.

Further Reading

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