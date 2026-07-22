Flowserve (FLS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $1.1587 billion for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Flowserve's revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flowserve alerts: Sign Up

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $92.41.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flowserve by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,284 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $46,555,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,143,000 after purchasing an additional 877,327 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,047,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,995 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.70.

View Our Latest Report on FLS

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flowserve, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flowserve wasn't on the list.

While Flowserve currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here