Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

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Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. 2,268,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,553 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLS

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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