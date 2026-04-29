Fluence Energy (FLNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fluence Energy to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $640.5160 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $475.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluence Energy alerts: Sign Up

Fluence Energy Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In related news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,819 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fluence Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fluence Energy wasn't on the list.

While Fluence Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here