Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 11.3% - Time to Sell?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.3480. Approximately 3,074,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,042,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 2.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,750. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,823,163. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,638 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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