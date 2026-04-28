Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 7% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.4190. 688,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,109,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.96.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $475.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,575. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 900,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 842,257 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,559 shares of the company's stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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