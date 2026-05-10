Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.3333.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fluor from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Fluor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Fluor Stock Down 15.3%

Shares of FLR opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Fluor has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fluor this week:

Negative Sentiment: Fluor reported Q1 earnings of $0.14 per share, well below expectations of $0.66, while revenue of $3.66 billion also missed forecasts. The company said the shortfall reflected weaker performance across key segments and cost pressures. Fluor Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Fluor reported Q1 earnings of $0.14 per share, well below expectations of $0.66, while revenue of $3.66 billion also missed forecasts. The company said the shortfall reflected weaker performance across key segments and cost pressures. Negative Sentiment: Management narrowed its 2026 EBITDA outlook, signaling a less optimistic near-term margin and earnings picture. That guidance change is likely adding to investor concern after the earnings miss. Fluor Dips On Q1 Earnings Miss & Tweaked Outlook

Management narrowed its 2026 EBITDA outlook, signaling a less optimistic near-term margin and earnings picture. That guidance change is likely adding to investor concern after the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Fluor also announced it won feasibility study services for Anglo American’s Woodsmith mining project in the U.K., which adds to its project backlog and supports the long-term business pipeline. Fluor Awarded Feasibility Study Services for Anglo American's Woodsmith Mining Project in the UK

Insider Activity at Fluor

In related news, insider Kevin B. Hammonds sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $157,198.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,122.53. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracey H. Cook sold 2,589 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $137,786.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $571,103.82. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,110 shares of company stock worth $1,168,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the construction company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 24.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 16.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 699.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 131,395 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 114,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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