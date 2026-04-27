Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $61.5560 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

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Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $544.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Flushing Financial's payout ratio is currently 162.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 1,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $25,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $574,597.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,295 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIC shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded Flushing Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Flushing Financial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.50 to $16.80 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Flushing Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flushing Financial

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Flushing, Queens, New York. Tracing its origins to the founding of Flushing Bank in 1929, the holding company was established in 2006 to support the bank's growth and diversification. Flushing Financial operates under the Nasdaq ticker FFIC, delivering a full suite of banking services to personal, commercial and institutional customers.

The company's primary business activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage banking and treasury management.

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