Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £184.50.

A number of analysts have commented on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment to a "sell" rating and cut their target price for the company from £158 to GBX 6,800 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a £160 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 7.0%

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 7,162 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 8,011.21 and its 200-day moving average is £125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,065.41 and a 52 week high of £236.10. The firm has a market cap of £12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flutter Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flutter Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Flutter Entertainment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here