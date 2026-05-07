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Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
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Key Points

  • Moderate Buy consensus from six brokerages (4 buys, 1 hold, 1 sell) with an average 12‑month price target of £184.50.
  • Analysts are divided on FLTR — Berenberg lifted its target to £213 and upgraded to buy, Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to £190 (still buy), while Citigroup downgraded to a sell.
  • Shares were trading down about 7%; the stock has a market cap ~£12.5bn, a negative P/E (-40.9) and a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (142.4), signalling leverage and profitability concerns.
  • Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £184.50.

A number of analysts have commented on FLTR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment to a "sell" rating and cut their target price for the company from £158 to GBX 6,800 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a £160 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 7.0%

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 7,162 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 8,011.21 and its 200-day moving average is £125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,065.41 and a 52 week high of £236.10. The firm has a market cap of £12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world's largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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