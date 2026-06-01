Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.2609.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.0%

FLUT opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.27. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $91.52 and a twelve month high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Flutter promotes Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead APAC charge

Flutter is reshuffling its Asia-Pacific leadership, promoting Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans to lead the APAC region as part of a broader restructuring. Investors may view the change as a sign the company is sharpening execution in a key international market. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Flutter Entertainment: Attractive Entry Point

Recent analysis pieces argued Flutter could be an attractive entry point, citing 17% Q1 revenue growth to $4.3 billion, strength in iGaming, and expectations for margin improvement from integration, loyalty initiatives, and a unified FanDuel platform. Positive Sentiment: Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Is The Market Mispricing Flutter Entertainment On FanDuel Concerns?

Another commentary suggested the market may be overreacting to FanDuel-related concerns, pointing to Flutter’s scale and the potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to drive new customer acquisition and betting activity. Neutral Sentiment: Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Flutter Entertainment PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 2026

Flutter’s Annual General Meeting was held today, but the release provided no major surprise in the excerpt, so it appears more like a routine corporate event than a stock-moving development. Neutral Sentiment: Several directors sold small amounts of stock, but the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding on vesting equity awards. That makes the transactions look administrative rather than a sign of negative insider sentiment.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director John A. Bryant acquired 1,950 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.86 per share, with a total value of $200,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $949,912.10. The trade was a 26.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $942,069.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,133.99. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,526 and sold 23,828 shares valued at $2,477,625. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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