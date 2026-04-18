Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLYW. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.18.

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Flywire Trading Up 1.3%

Flywire stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $105.56. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.96 million. Flywire had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 9,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $117,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 532,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,955,154.10. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $274,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,277,000. This trade represents a 1.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $39,289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Flywire by 173.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,358,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,514 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Flywire by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,202 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,420,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $15,433,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corp NASDAQ: FLYW is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire's technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

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