FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,736,798 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 15,309,462 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,277,059 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Key Stories Impacting FMC

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMC

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Michael F. Barry bought 18,072 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,538.22. The trade was a 1,156.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,279 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,690 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $744.88 million. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.FMC's revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. FMC's payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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