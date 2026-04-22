FMC (FMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $744.8770 million for the quarter. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440--0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. FMC's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. FMC has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. FMC's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FMC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.32.

View Our Latest Report on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry purchased 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $249,935.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,538.22. This represents a 1,156.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in FMC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in FMC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in FMC by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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