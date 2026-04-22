FMC (NYSE:FMC) Cut to Sell at Vertical Research

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company's stock. Vertical Research's price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.81% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FMC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $19.79.

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FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440--0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry bought 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,538.22. This represents a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,279 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,690 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Further Reading

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