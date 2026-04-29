FMC (NYSE:FMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. FMC had a negative net margin of 64.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.260 EPS.

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FMC Trading Down 4.2%

FMC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,718. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. FMC has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. FMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting FMC

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q1 results beat revenue/adjusted EPS expectations — FMC posted revenue roughly in line to slightly above estimates and an adjusted loss smaller than modeled, helping reassure investors that core trends are manageable. Article Title

Reported Q1 results beat revenue/adjusted EPS expectations — FMC posted revenue roughly in line to slightly above estimates and an adjusted loss smaller than modeled, helping reassure investors that core trends are manageable. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA came in above the high end of the company’s internal range and management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS outlook — a sign management sees the business hitting its revised targets. Article Title

Adjusted EBITDA came in above the high end of the company’s internal range and management reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS outlook — a sign management sees the business hitting its revised targets. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying activity and some institutional accumulation noted in filings, which can be supportive for sentiment over the medium term. Article Title

Insider buying activity and some institutional accumulation noted in filings, which can be supportive for sentiment over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share (payable July 16, 2026), which supports yield-focused investors but is modest relative to capital structure and recent operating volatility. Article Title

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share (payable July 16, 2026), which supports yield-focused investors but is modest relative to capital structure and recent operating volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Legal outcome: a U.S. appeals court backed FMC in a dispute related to Evergreen — reduces a tail legal risk but was not the primary driver of today’s move. Article Title

Legal outcome: a U.S. appeals court backed FMC in a dispute related to Evergreen — reduces a tail legal risk but was not the primary driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Weak near-term guidance shocked the market — Q2 EPS guidance of $0.16–$0.26 is well below the Street consensus (~$0.45) and revenue guidance ($850–$900M) also trails estimates, signaling a softer demand environment or margin pressure in the near term. Article Title

Weak near-term guidance shocked the market — Q2 EPS guidance of $0.16–$0.26 is well below the Street consensus (~$0.45) and revenue guidance ($850–$900M) also trails estimates, signaling a softer demand environment or margin pressure in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Large GAAP loss and material year-over-year declines — FMC reported a sizable GAAP net loss and operating loss, with adjusted results down meaningfully YoY and organic revenue down, underscoring near-term margin pressure. Those headlines amplify concern despite the adjusted metrics. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of FMC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $19.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMC

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry purchased 18,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $249,935.76. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,538.22. The trade was a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of FMC by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of FMC by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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