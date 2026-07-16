FMC (NYSE:FMC) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.8550, with a volume of 3867209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on FMC in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. FMC had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. FMC's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in FMC by 3,642.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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