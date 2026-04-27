FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. FMC traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.8250. Approximately 377,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,911,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $19.96.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry bought 18,072 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,935.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,538.22. This represents a 1,156.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 728,716 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,690 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 60.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

FMC Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 64.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440--0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. FMC's payout ratio is -1.79%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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