FMC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 2,340 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $15.54.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,401,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in FMC by 67.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in FMC by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

FMC Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 973,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.42 million. FMC had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. FMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.60%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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