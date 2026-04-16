F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $998.62 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $998.62, Zacks reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Get F.N.B. alerts: Sign Up

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 11,056,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

F.N.B. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from F.N.B.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. F.N.B.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the bank's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F.N.B., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F.N.B. wasn't on the list.

While F.N.B. currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here