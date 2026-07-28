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F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
F.N.B. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • F.N.B. shares broke above their 200-day moving average, reaching $19.31 before last trading at $18.8650. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day averages were $18.39 and $17.73, respectively.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with five Buy ratings and one Hold rating, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $20.70.
  • The bank’s latest quarterly results matched expectations at $0.42 earnings per share, while revenue of $465.77 million came slightly below forecasts. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company, and an insider recently sold 19,000 shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than F.N.B..

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $19.31. F.N.B. shares last traded at $18.8650, with a volume of 4,526,112 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Read Our Latest Report on FNB

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.29%.The firm had revenue of $465.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $352,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 298,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,523,737.41. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the bank's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the bank's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,861 shares of the bank's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company's stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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