F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.70.

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F.N.B. Stock Down 1.0%

F.N.B. stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.29%.The business had revenue of $465.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $352,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 298,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,523,737.41. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the bank's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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