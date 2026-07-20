F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on F.N.B. from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get F.N.B. alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNB

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.5%

FNB stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $465.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.13 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $352,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 298,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,737.41. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,248 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 660,387 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its position in F.N.B. by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 1,207,418 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 390,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 585.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,244 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 305,961 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $3,381,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 454.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 220,357 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 180,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company's stock.

More F.N.B. News

Here are the key news stories impacting F.N.B. this week:

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F.N.B., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F.N.B. wasn't on the list.

While F.N.B. currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here