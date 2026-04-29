Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Ford Motor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

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Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8%

F opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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