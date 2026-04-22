Ford Motor (F) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $43.3576 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. Ford Motor's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of F opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is -29.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 66,938 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 578,936 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 123,268 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here