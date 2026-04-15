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Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $14.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Ford Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • TD Cowen cut its price target on Ford to $14.00 (from $15.00) and kept a "hold" rating, implying roughly an 11.2% upside from the recent close.
  • Ford beat quarterly EPS and revenue (EPS $0.13 vs. $0.06 est., revenue $45.89B vs. $41.78B) but posted a negative net margin (-4.37%); shares trade near $12.59 with a consensus analyst target of $13.66 and mixed ratings (5 Buy, 11 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Five stocks we like better than Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on F. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,061,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,323,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. Ford Motor's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $6,188,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,994,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,394,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,857,344 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $601,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,534 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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Analyst Recommendations for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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