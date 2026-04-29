Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.2250. Approximately 45,618,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 58,510,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

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Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. UBS Group upgraded Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.66.

View Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.44. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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