Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 3.5% - Should You Buy?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.8760. 45,665,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 61,207,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

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Ford Motor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company's revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is -29.13%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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