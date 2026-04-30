Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.90 and traded as high as GBX 67. Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 65.73, with a volume of 6,123,027 shares traded.

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Foresight VCT Trading Up 0.4%

The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of £232.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported GBX 1.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 598 million during the quarter. Foresight VCT had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

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