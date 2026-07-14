Forestar Group (FOR) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $437.7330 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Forestar Group Trading Down 1.2%

FOR stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164,753 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Forestar Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOR

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a residential lot development and management company focused on delivering finished home sites to homebuilders across the United States. The company acquires, entitles and develops land for single-family and multi-family housing, managing zoning, infrastructure and environmental approvals to prepare lots for construction. Forestar's integrated approach to land development spans from initial site acquisition through final lot delivery, providing homebuilders with ready-to-build parcels in a variety of markets.

In addition to lot development, Forestar operates a retail homebuilding segment through joint ventures and strategic partnerships with national and regional homebuilders.

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