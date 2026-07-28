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Forgent Power Solutions, Inc.'s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th (NYSE:FPS)

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Forgent Power Solutions logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Forgent Power Solutions’ IPO lock-up period expires August 4, allowing insiders and major shareholders to sell shares. The company issued 56 million shares at $27 each in its February 5 IPO, raising approximately $1.512 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: FPS has a consensus “Buy” rating and a $56.75 price target, with recent upgrades and target increases from firms including Baird, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and Zacks Research.
  • Shares opened at $36.12, compared with a 52-week range of $25.95 to $66.00. Forgent has an approximately $11 billion market capitalization and benefits from demand for electrical infrastructure supporting data centers, AI, power generation, utilities, and industrial reshoring.
  • Interested in Forgent Power Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Forgent Power Solutions' (NYSE:FPS - Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 4th. Forgent Power Solutions had issued 56,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $1,512,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company's lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Forgent Power Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Forgent Power Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.75.

View Our Latest Report on Forgent Power Solutions

Forgent Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FPS opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Forgent Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 240.83. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.70.

About Forgent Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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