FormFactor (FORM) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:25 PM ET.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor's revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $160.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $793,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $484,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,951.25. This trade represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,118 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 208.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley Financial upgraded FormFactor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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