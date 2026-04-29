FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. FormFactor updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.570-0.650 EPS.

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FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.53. 2,571,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 1.04. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $159.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Itau BBA Securities raised FormFactor to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial lowered FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $230,023.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,705.56. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,278.80. The trade was a 23.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,482 shares of company stock worth $6,438,951. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 86,885 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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