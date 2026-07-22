FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

Read Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $113.75 on Monday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $484,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,951.25. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $424,172.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,404,268.77. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,534 shares of company stock worth $4,864,118 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,487 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 55,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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