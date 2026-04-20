FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.47 and last traded at $142.10, with a volume of 188359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.21.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial cut FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded FormFactor to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price target on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Trading Up 5.4%

The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Kevin J. Brewer sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,105 shares in the company, valued at $779,701. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,442,469.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,418,441.80. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,951. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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