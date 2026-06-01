FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Down 7.3% - What's Next?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.44 and last traded at $115.4450. 271,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,680,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FORM

FormFactor Stock Down 4.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,007,278.80. This trade represents a 23.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $484,127.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,951.25. The trade was a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,499 shares of company stock worth $4,932,166. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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