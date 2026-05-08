Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session's volume of 546 shares.The stock last traded at $146.00 and had previously closed at $142.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The technology company reported $35.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 20.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,315 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company's principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

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