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Forrester Research (FORR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Forrester Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $96.9080 million for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forrester Research Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $174.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forrester Research has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Forrester Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Forrester Research by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,842 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc is a leading global research and advisory firm that provides insights and guidance to business and technology leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company offers a wide range of services designed to help clients understand market dynamics, evaluate technology investments and develop customer-centric strategies. Forrester's core offerings include syndicated research reports, bespoke advisory services, consulting engagements and data-driven analytics.

Through its extensive research practice, Forrester produces in-depth analyses of emerging technologies, industry trends and best practices across sectors such as information technology, marketing, customer experience and digital business.

Read More

Earnings History for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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