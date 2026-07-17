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Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Stock Price Up 7.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Forte Biosciences logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Forte Biosciences shares jumped 7.8% on Friday, briefly trading as high as $47.94 after closing at $44.99 the previous day.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00. Recent notes included Weiss Ratings reaffirming a sell rating and Wall Street Zen upgrading the stock from strong sell to sell.
  • The company recently reported a Q1 EPS loss of $1.24, missing estimates, while analysts expect full-year EPS of -4.27. Forte Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech focused on skin health, with lead candidate FB-401 targeting atopic dermatitis.
  • Interested in Forte Biosciences? Here are five stocks we like better.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $48.5190. Approximately 268,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 358,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forte Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBRX

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 10.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.85. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company's stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments to restore skin health by targeting the underlying biology of the skin barrier and microbiome. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Forte leverages proprietary platforms to discover and advance topical live biotherapeutic products and skin barrier therapies aimed at addressing serious dermatological conditions.

The company's lead product candidate, FB-401, is a topical live biotherapeutic formulation designed to rebalance the skin microbiome in patients with atopic dermatitis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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