Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $111.66 and last traded at $110.9520, with a volume of 3841616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS.

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More Fortinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat‑and‑raise quarter: Q1 revenue $1.85B (+20.1% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS $0.82 vs. consensus ~ $0.62, billings +31% and product revenue +41%; company raised Q2 and FY26 guidance, supporting near‑term upside. Read More.

Beat‑and‑raise quarter: Q1 revenue $1.85B (+20.1% YoY), non‑GAAP EPS $0.82 vs. consensus ~ $0.62, billings +31% and product revenue +41%; company raised Q2 and FY26 guidance, supporting near‑term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — several outlets report the stock jumping in after‑hours/premarket (double‑digit moves on the beats) and Wall Street commentaries lifting targets and sentiment. Momentum from the beat is drawing buy‑side attention. Read More.

Market reaction — several outlets report the stock jumping in after‑hours/premarket (double‑digit moves on the beats) and Wall Street commentaries lifting targets and sentiment. Momentum from the beat is drawing buy‑side attention. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/security product tailwind — Fortinet expanded its FortiGate G series (ASIC‑accelerated, AI‑focused data‑center/edge appliances), reinforcing the company’s positioning to capture AI‑driven security spend. Read More.

AI/security product tailwind — Fortinet expanded its FortiGate G series (ASIC‑accelerated, AI‑focused data‑center/edge appliances), reinforcing the company’s positioning to capture AI‑driven security spend. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target increases from some shops (BTIG, BMO and others highlighted bullish scenarios, with some targets well above current levels), which can extend buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/price target increases from some shops (BTIG, BMO and others highlighted bullish scenarios, with some targets well above current levels), which can extend buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context is mildly supportive (equity futures and low VIX), which may amplify how earnings flows into sector leaders like Fortinet but isn’t company‑specific. Read More.

Macro/market context is mildly supportive (equity futures and low VIX), which may amplify how earnings flows into sector leaders like Fortinet but isn’t company‑specific. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on valuation despite the beat (several Hold/Neutral calls were reiterated), so follow‑through depends on execution against raised targets. Read More.

Some analysts remain cautious on valuation despite the beat (several Hold/Neutral calls were reiterated), so follow‑through depends on execution against raised targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed (Ken Xie, Michael Xie) were executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans to cover taxes on vested awards; routine but worth noting for those tracking insider flows. Read More.

Insider sales disclosed (Ken Xie, Michael Xie) were executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans to cover taxes on vested awards; routine but worth noting for those tracking insider flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some firms issued cautious/underperform views (e.g., Mizuho kept an underperform stance despite a raised target), highlighting downside risk if growth or margin momentum fades relative to current valuation. Read More.

Some firms issued cautious/underperform views (e.g., Mizuho kept an underperform stance despite a raised target), highlighting downside risk if growth or margin momentum fades relative to current valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Background trimming by some institutional holders and a meaningful proportion of analysts rated Hold — this can cap upside if the stock needs a broader base of conviction beyond near‑term earnings beats. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Fortinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 5,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $476,059.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,978,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,744,555.60. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $220,269.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,927,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $882,456,986.13. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 408.3% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Up 24.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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