Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the software maker's stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 38.97% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fortinet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.74.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $220,269.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,927,517 shares in the company, valued at $882,456,986.13. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 5,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $476,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,978,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,744,555.60. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,611 shares of the software maker's stock worth $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 104,047 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 57.9% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the software maker's stock worth $296,786,000 after purchasing an additional 490,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Fortinet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — revenue $1.85B (+20% YoY), product revenue +41%, billings +31%, strong margins and record operating/free cash flow; company raised FY‑26 revenue and EPS targets, which is the main catalyst for the stock rally. Press Release: Q1 Results

Q1 results materially beat expectations — revenue $1.85B (+20% YoY), product revenue +41%, billings +31%, strong margins and record operating/free cash flow; company raised FY‑26 revenue and EPS targets, which is the main catalyst for the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Company launched new FortiGate G series (3500G/400G) aimed at securing AI workloads — product momentum and an AI‑security narrative support better long‑term demand. Product Launch

Company launched new FortiGate G series (3500G/400G) aimed at securing AI workloads — product momentum and an AI‑security narrative support better long‑term demand. Positive Sentiment: Market headlines and analyst notes highlighting the beat/guidance lift have amplified flows and momentum into the stock. Market Reaction

Market headlines and analyst notes highlighting the beat/guidance lift have amplified flows and momentum into the stock. Neutral Sentiment: C-suite insider sales (Ken Xie, Michael Xie) were executed under pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plans to cover tax on vesting awards — common and not flagged as an operational concern, but investors may note timing. Insider Sales

C-suite insider sales (Ken Xie, Michael Xie) were executed under pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plans to cover tax on vesting awards — common and not flagged as an operational concern, but investors may note timing. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms are keeping neutral/hold stances despite the beat; consensus remains a Hold with mixed price targets — immediate reaction driven more by results than upgrades. Earnings Call / Analyst Commentary

Several sell‑side firms are keeping neutral/hold stances despite the beat; consensus remains a Hold with mixed price targets — immediate reaction driven more by results than upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts (cited by TipRanks/William Blair) and investors flag valuation as a restraint — a number of firms kept Hold ratings because the rally already prices high growth, which could cap upside if future quarters slip. Analyst: Hold on Valuation

Some analysts (cited by TipRanks/William Blair) and investors flag valuation as a restraint — a number of firms kept Hold ratings because the rally already prices high growth, which could cap upside if future quarters slip. Negative Sentiment: Reported trimming by some institutional holders and a backdrop of mixed analyst targets could limit upside if investors rotate out after the initial post‑earnings pop. Institutional Positioning

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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