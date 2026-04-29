Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6470 per share and revenue of $2.5475 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Fortis (NYSE:FTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Fortis had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortis Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:FTS opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Fortis has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Fortis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Fortis by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 2,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.00.

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About Fortis

Fortis Inc is a Canadian diversified electric and gas utility holding company headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Through a portfolio of regulated utility subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission, distribution and generation assets. Fortis serves customers across multiple jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, focusing on the delivery of safe, reliable energy to residential, commercial and industrial users.

The company's core activities include operation and maintenance of transmission and distribution networks, ownership of generation facilities, and investment in grid modernization and system resilience.

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