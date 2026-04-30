Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Fortive Stock Down 5.6%

Fortive stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Fortive's payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fortive by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,284 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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