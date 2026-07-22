Fortrea (FTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Fortrea to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $647.53 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.50 million. On average, analysts expect Fortrea to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fortrea Stock Up 1.0%

FTRE opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FTRE. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortrea from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortrea

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortrea by 494.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,899 shares of the company's stock worth $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortrea by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,219,029 shares of the company's stock worth $55,528,000 after buying an additional 565,891 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fortrea by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,556,193 shares of the company's stock worth $44,094,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortrea by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 196,759 shares in the last quarter.

About Fortrea

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company's comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea's core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

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