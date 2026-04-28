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Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Fortune Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fortune Minerals' shares hit a new 52-week high of C$0.17 on Tuesday, trading as high as C$0.17 on volume of about 2.41 million shares and trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (C$0.12 and C$0.10).
  • The company has a market cap of C$99.44 million, a negative P/E of -17, and very weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.04, current ratio 0.20) alongside a negative debt-to-equity figure (-177.44), signaling strained financials.
  • Fortune Minerals is developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in the Northwest Territories, plans a southern Canada hydrometallurgical plant to process concentrates, and owns the nearby Sue‑Dianne satellite deposit as potential future mill feed.
  • Interested in Fortune Minerals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2407142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -177.44, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mining and mine development company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth Copper Project in the Northwest Territories. The company plans to build a hydrometallurgical plant in southern Canada to process NICO metal concentrates. It also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Project, which is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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