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ForViva (LON:FVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026

Key Points

  • ForViva reported quarterly earnings of GBX 11 per share and revenue of GBX 5,057 million.
  • Shares jumped 6.9% to open at GBX 135.20; the stock has a market cap of £70.02 million, a P/E of 5.90 and a 12‑month range of GBX 114.50–140.
  • Analyst coverage is limited but mixed: Canaccord retains a "buy" with a GBX 190 target while Shore Capital is "hold", producing a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and a GBX 190 consensus target.
  • Interested in ForViva? Here are five stocks we like better.

ForViva (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The company had revenue of GBX 5,057 million during the quarter.

ForViva Stock Up 6.9%

LON FVA opened at GBX 135.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.36. ForViva has a twelve month low of GBX 114.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 140.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of ForViva in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ForViva in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ForViva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 190.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FVA

ForViva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ForViva plc LON: FVA is a United Kingdom–based property company that operates in the residential and specialist housing sectors. The group's activities are focused on ownership, management and leasing of housing assets that serve social, affordable and supported living needs. Its portfolio is oriented toward providing long‑term rental accommodation and specialist premises that accommodate people requiring additional care or support.

Services associated with ForViva's property portfolio typically include day‑to‑day asset management, tenancy management, property maintenance and refurbishment, and collaboration with public sector bodies and third‑party care providers to deliver supported housing solutions.

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