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Forward Air (FWRD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Forward Air logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $622.2660 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 42.67% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.The business had revenue of $631.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forward Air Stock Down 1.9%

Forward Air stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $707.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.46. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 207.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Forward Air from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Forward Air from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Forward Air

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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